Dr. Elizabeth Birr, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Birr, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plover, WI.
Dr. Birr works at
Locations
Quirt Family Dentistry
1819 Park Ave, Plover, WI 54467
Monday 9:00am - 7:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 9:00am - 3:00pm
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Birr is extremely thoughtful in regards to me needing more numbing medicine and has great patience when I need to stop mid visit to get more numbing done. I was not believed before that I have this issue and gives me great anxiety to visit a dentist. Very happy to finally have someone believe me.
About Dr. Elizabeth Birr, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1063648970
