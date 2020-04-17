Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Blair works at University Of Chicago Medicine in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, ENT Cancer and Acute Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.