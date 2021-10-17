See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jefferson City, MO
Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Blanchard works at Serese Smith - Haxton, MD in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blanchard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serese Smith - Haxton, MD
    1125 Madison St Fl 3, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 632-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2021
    I’m finally able to say I found a doctor who was thorough, informative, heard my concerns and took appropriate tests that I had requested of other doctors for years. The results proved why I had been sick for so long. Doctors usually rush in and out but Dr. Blanchard spent considerable time evaluating me and genuinely cares.
    Christina R — Oct 17, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912900085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blanchard works at Serese Smith - Haxton, MD in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Blanchard’s profile.

    Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

