Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Dr. Blanchard's Office Locations
Serese Smith - Haxton, MD1125 Madison St Fl 3, Jefferson City, MO 65101 Directions (573) 632-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’m finally able to say I found a doctor who was thorough, informative, heard my concerns and took appropriate tests that I had requested of other doctors for years. The results proved why I had been sick for so long. Doctors usually rush in and out but Dr. Blanchard spent considerable time evaluating me and genuinely cares.
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1912900085
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blanchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
