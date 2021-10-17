Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Blanchard works at Serese Smith - Haxton, MD in Jefferson City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.