Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Boggs, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Boggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbia, SC.



Dr. Boggs works at Medical Park Ob-gyn PA in Columbia, SC with other offices in Waterloo, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.