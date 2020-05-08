Dr. Elizabeth Bowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Bowers, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Bowers, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Bowers, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations
-
1
Erlanger Center for Women7490 ZIEGLER RD, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-6020
-
2
Beacon Health Services1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge East Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bowers and her staff are awesome! She is caring and professional, she takes time to explain and answer any questions I have. She has gone above and beyond to provide exceptional care.
About Dr. Elizabeth Bowers, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063450427
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Cervicitis, Endometriosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
