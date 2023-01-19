Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO is an Acupuncturist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Boyle works at
Locations
Josephine V Jasper MD829 Allwood Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 509-7360
Divine Awakenings Healing Spa736 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 509-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw the reviews on Dr Boyle which aren’t fair. I’ve been seeing Dr Boyle for 4 years. Agree communication is not a strength, but it helps if you have questions. And you can make a request. She is not covered by insurance but bloodwork is! In fact you can ask them to send bloodwork to labs that are IN NETWORK for you. It’s an easy ask, and they are happy to do it. Supplements are an investment- totally agree! But it’s a way to curtail inflammation. She tells you what to eat that can help it it, so supplements are a boost. I take them and my inflammation has gone down. I’m peri menopausal and she’s helped me FEEL so much better with hormone replacement and inflammation management. Diet shifts have helped too! You need to advocate for yourself. Do some homework, and show up prepared. I look younger and am healthier than I was 4 years ago. I think she’s great. Give her chance. I go now 1 or 2 x a year.
About Dr. Elizabeth Boyle, DO
- Acupuncture
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1336220300
Education & Certifications
- Functional and regenerative medicine/ Anti aging
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boyle works at
Dr. Boyle speaks Polish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyle, there are benefits to both methods.