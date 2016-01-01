See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mesquite, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Brewer works at WellMed Medical Group PA in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Sunnyvale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Brewer's Office Locations

    Rafael A Rodriguez MD PA
    Rafael A Rodriguez MD PA
    3228 Interstate 30 Ste 200, Mesquite, TX 75150
(972) 216-5400
    Physician Associates of Southwest Dallas
    Physician Associates of Southwest Dallas
    122 W Colorado Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208
(214) 947-6700
    Oak Cliff Family Healthcare
    Oak Cliff Family Healthcare
    129 W 9th St, Dallas, TX 75208
(214) 941-0032
    WellMed at Sunnyvale
    WellMed at Sunnyvale
    341 Wheatfield Dr Ste 100, Sunnyvale, TX 75182
(972) 285-0221
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

HIV Screening
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
HIV Screening
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1700268158
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Brewer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

