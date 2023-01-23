Dr. Elizabeth Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Broussard, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Broussard works at
Locations
Pacmed Otolaryngology in First Hill1101 Madison St Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over all very good experience with the provider.
About Dr. Elizabeth Broussard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.