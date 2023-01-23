Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Broussard works at Pacmed Otolaryngology in First Hill in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.