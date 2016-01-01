See All Pediatricians in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Browder, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Browder, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Browder, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Browder works at Allegro Pediatrics in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Browder's Office Locations

  1
    Factoria
    4122 Factoria Blvd SE Ste 101, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 747-7202
  2
    Issaquah Highlands
    1011 NE High St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 391-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Elizabeth Browder, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710322623
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest Bapt Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Browder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

