Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
OhioHealth Pulmonary Physicians770 Balgreen Dr Ste 107, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 522-0320
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
So thorough, professional and friendly. Dr. Brown explains things that most of us don't understand. I feel like I could be best friends with her!
About Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1093724403
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University, Oxford, OH
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.