Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Medina Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, Ohiohealth Shelby Hospital and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at OhioHealth Pulmonary Physicians in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.