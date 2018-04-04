Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Elizabeth A Brown MD2101 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 225-2566
-
2
Woodland Medical LLC1300 37th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Elizabeth Brown is an excellent physician. I trust her with all of my eye care needs. Dr. Brown is compassionate and really cares about me. Her office staff do a great job. Mary her assistant has always been so very kind and promptly takes me in the room to start the examination. I also appreciate that they have the Optical Shop next door where I can get my glasses knowing that the staff there are so helpful. Thank you!
About Dr. Elizabeth Brown, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1427018423
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Presbyopia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.