Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Evanston, IL
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Brumfield works at Elizabeth Brumfield in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brumfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Brumfield
    1818 Dempster St, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 977-2980
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912016775
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brumfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brumfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brumfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brumfield works at Elizabeth Brumfield in Evanston, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brumfield’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumfield.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brumfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brumfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

