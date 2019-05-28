Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brumfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Elizabeth Brumfield1818 Dempster St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 977-2980Tuesday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is so kind; I feel that she actually cares about me, unlike most psychiatrists who just want you in and out. I’ve been seeing her for many years and have never found anyone else like her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Brumfield, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Psychiatry
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumfield.
