Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Buchinsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Page Memorial Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Buchinsky works at Manassas Family Medicine in Manassas, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.