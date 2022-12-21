See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Burke, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (75)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    106 Milford St Ste 302, Salisbury, MD 21804 (410) 546-4431
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology Sc
    Forefront Dermatology Sc
801 York St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 (410) 546-4431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Psoriasis
Athlete's Foot
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Athlete's Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Athlete's Foot
Abnormal Thyroid
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Bowenoid Papulosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Lymphangioma
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Stye
Telogen Effluvium
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Very good at explaining what is being done, why, and the next steps
    About Dr. Elizabeth Burke, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740248236
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

