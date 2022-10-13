Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Burns, MD is a Dermatologist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.



Dr. Burns works at Forefront Dermatology in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.