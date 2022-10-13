Dr. Elizabeth Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Burns, MD is a Dermatologist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology Sc801 York St, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (404) 459-9177
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Haley Dermatology5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 412, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-9177
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
Been seeing her for years! Very knowledgeable, listens well, efficient with kind personality.
About Dr. Elizabeth Burns, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972569853
Education & Certifications
- Postdoctoral Fellowship Emory University
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
Dr. Burns has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burns speaks German.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.