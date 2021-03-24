Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Burton, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at Hanjani Institute for Gynecologic Oncology in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.