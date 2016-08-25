See All Psychiatrists in Skokie, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Calihan, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Skokie, IL
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Calihan, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Calihan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.

Dr. Calihan works at COREY GOLDSTEIN MD in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calihan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corey Goldstein MD
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 925, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 251-7558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elizabeth Calihan, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912195298
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Medical Education
  • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • Harvard University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Calihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Calihan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Calihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Calihan works at COREY GOLDSTEIN MD in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Calihan’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Calihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calihan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

