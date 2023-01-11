Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Skinsmart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.