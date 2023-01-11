Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Callahan, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Callahan works at
SkinSmart Dermatology5911 N Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 308-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
This is not something I like to do but the way I’m treated takes all of my anxieties away. And she is very thorough. I always feel like I’m in good hands.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1477548808
- American Society Of Dermatologic Surgery
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- University of Vermont
