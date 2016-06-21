Dr. Elizabeth Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East.
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology211 Fountain Ct Ste 230, Lexington, KY 40509 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She has been amazing with me
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053352518
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph East
