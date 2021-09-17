Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cefalu, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Cefalu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Port, FL. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center



Dr. Cefalu works at Cefalu Internal Medicine and Pediatrics in North Port, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.