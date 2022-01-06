Dr. Elizabeth Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Chambers, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Chambers, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Chambers, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Chambers' Office Locations
Neurology Consultants of Dallas P.A.8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 361-2100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chambers is wonderful. She listens, takes her time with you and very thorough. She cares for her patients well being.
About Dr. Elizabeth Chambers, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Movement Disorder Fellowship
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Neurology
