Dr. Elizabeth Chance, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Map Pin Small Charlottesville, VA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Chance, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Chance, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chance's Office Locations

  1. 1
    595 Martha Jefferson Dr Ste 280, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 654-1850
  2. 2
    Martha Jefferson Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surg
    600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 270, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 654-8920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Aging Face
Birthmark

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chance?

    Oct 02, 2020
    After researching surgeons from Florida to New York, I chose Dr. Chance to do my surgery. I had a deep plane facelift, brow lift, neck lift, and fat grafting. I am so glad I did my homework. I am so happy with my results, I look better than I ever have. I am almost 50 with a lot of genetic flaws. I now look vibrant and I feel vibrant. The kicker is I never experienced any pain at all. It has been one month today, And everyday is an improvement. Do yourself a favor. Go see her!! She treats you like family. The staff is awesome too!!
    Lisa — Oct 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Chance, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Chance, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750593612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami
    Internship
    • UVA
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • UNC Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
