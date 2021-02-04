Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Kids Healthy Teeth in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.