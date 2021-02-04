Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.
Locations
Kids Healthy Teeth20660 Westheimer Pkwy Ste A, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 579-8700
Cy Fair Location11455 Fallbrook Dr Ste 202, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 890-7475
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful dentist and wonderful staff, would definitely refer all my friends/family looking for a pediatric dentist.
About Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Chen speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish.
