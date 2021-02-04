See All Pediatric Dentists in Katy, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
4.9 (601)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Kids Healthy Teeth in Katy, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kids Healthy Teeth
    20660 Westheimer Pkwy Ste A, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-8700
  2. 2
    Cy Fair Location
    11455 Fallbrook Dr Ste 202, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-7475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 601 ratings
    Patient Ratings (601)
    5 Star
    (550)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Wonderful dentist and wonderful staff, would definitely refer all my friends/family looking for a pediatric dentist.
    Kimlou — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467892802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Chen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen speaks Arabic, Armenian, French, German, Kurdish and Spanish.

    601 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

