Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Chung, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Chung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Chung works at North Shore Oncology-hematology Associates Ltd. in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.