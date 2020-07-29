Dr. Elizabeth Cosmai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosmai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cosmai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Cosmai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Fl and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Cosmai works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosmai?
One of the best doctors I have ever had. She really takes the time to care by listening and seeking whats best for your health.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cosmai, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740210202
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- Jackson Memorial
- Univ of Miami
- Univ Of Fl
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosmai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosmai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosmai works at
Dr. Cosmai has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosmai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cosmai speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosmai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosmai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosmai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosmai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.