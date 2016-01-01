Dr. Clements has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Clements, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Clements, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Clements, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Clements' Office Locations
Banner University Medical Group1300 N 12th St Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3600
- 2 9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1234
Westside Internal Medicine9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Clements, DO
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063822435
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clements on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.