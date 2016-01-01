Dr. Clubb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Clubb, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Clubb, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Baton Rouge Plastic Surgery4864 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 766-7771
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia University
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clubb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clubb.
