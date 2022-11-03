Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Cody works at
Dr. Cody's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-2944
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cody?
Dr Cody is thoughtful and thorough. She gave us choices and lead us to the absolute best decision with no pressure. She is very detail oriented and has a wonderful bedside manner. She made us feel extremely confident and comfortable as we ultimately decided on the surgery. And her staff is just the best. All around fabulous experience.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cody, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033475470
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cody has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cody accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cody works at
Dr. Cody has seen patients for Joint Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.