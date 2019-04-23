Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Colonna works at RWJ OB GYN Associates in Kendall Park, NJ with other offices in Branchburg, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.