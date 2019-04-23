Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colonna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Colonna works at
Dr. Colonna's Office Locations
RWJ OB GYN Associates3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 398-6607
Robert Wood Johnson Physician Enterprise Women's Care3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1002 Bldg 10, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 466-0037
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Colonna was very friendly and actually took the time to introduce herself and ask me a series of questions before the initial exam. Dr. Colonna treated me like a human being with dignity and respect.
About Dr. Elizabeth Colonna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831154269
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colonna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colonna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colonna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colonna works at
Dr. Colonna speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colonna.
