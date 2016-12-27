Dr. Elizabeth Corbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Corbo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Corbo, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Corbo, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Corbo works at
Dr. Corbo's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3898
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
fantastic! Caring, knowledge and helpful. very trustworthy
About Dr. Elizabeth Corbo, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corbo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corbo works at
Dr. Corbo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbo.
