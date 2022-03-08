Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coronado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Coronado works at
Dr. Coronado's Office Locations
-
1
Women's Specialists of Plano Llp3801 W 15th St Ste 200 Bldg B, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
-
2
Women's Specialists Of Plano3809 W 15th St Ste A, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 379-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coronado?
Absolutely fantastic!! Dr. Coronado was recommended to me by my general surgeon for an elective procedure that I wanted performed during a necessary surgery. I could not be more pleased with the recommendation. Dr. Coronado is kind, affable, was more than happy to help me, despite the difficulty with scheduling between her and another surgeon, and she made me feel supported, listened to, and cared for throughout the entire process. As a plus-size woman this is a difficult combo to find! Dr. Coronado treated me with respect and kindness, and actually helped me resolve my problem. I was given adequate time to ask questions and was given straightforward answers at both of my pre-op appointments, and then she came to check on me prior to my surgery. Everything went perfectly I highly recommend Dr. Coronado. She is a fantastic doctor, and an excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Elizabeth Coronado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1154340628
Education & Certifications
- Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coronado has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coronado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coronado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coronado works at
Dr. Coronado has seen patients for Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coronado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Coronado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coronado.
