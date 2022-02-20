Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Costley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Costley works at Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeons PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.