Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Napa, CA.
Locations
- 1 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr Bldg A, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 253-4279
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s been treating my daughter for three years. She is an amazing listener and asks all the right questions to get my daughter to talk. She is very soft spoken and kind. After years of trying out many different therapists we have finally found comfort and safety in Dr. Cottingham.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881773406
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
