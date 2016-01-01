Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in View Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Covington works at
Locations
Center 4 Health3701 Stocker St Ste 101, View Park, CA 90008 Directions (323) 290-2107
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447270988
Education & Certifications
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- Mayo Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covington speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.
