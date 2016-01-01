See All Family Doctors in View Park, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD

Family Medicine
1.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in View Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Covington works at Center For Health Medical Group in View Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center 4 Health
    3701 Stocker St Ste 101, View Park, CA 90008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 290-2107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447270988
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac King/drew Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Covington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Covington works at Center For Health Medical Group in View Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Covington’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.