See All Plastic Surgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Bridgeport, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD

Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Craig works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Westport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Craig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2800 Main St Fl 4, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-7002
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    250 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 210-7002
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1505 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-3830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Cancer
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Craig?

    Jan 30, 2016
    Very carrying physician who listens well to your concerns. Does not rush through your appointment time. Some doctors can read patients when they are uncomfortable and she is one. She will go over & over questions & concerns no matter how many times you present them to her. She wants to get it right. She is a perfectionist in her skill and the results reflect the same.
    Michelle Kinnaird in Beaumont, TX — Jan 30, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Craig to family and friends

    Dr. Craig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Craig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD.

    About Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841467503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.