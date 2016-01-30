Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD
Dr. Eliabeth Craig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St Fl 4, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (475) 210-7002
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group250 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (475) 210-7002
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1505 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-3830
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very carrying physician who listens well to your concerns. Does not rush through your appointment time. Some doctors can read patients when they are uncomfortable and she is one. She will go over & over questions & concerns no matter how many times you present them to her. She wants to get it right. She is a perfectionist in her skill and the results reflect the same.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Texas
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Craig speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
