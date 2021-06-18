Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cressy, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Cressy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Caldwell Memorial Hospital, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cressy works at Viewmont Internal Medicine in Hickory, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.