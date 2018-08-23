Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Cristiano works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

