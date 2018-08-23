Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Cristiano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Friendly, thorough, offers options and advice. A great experience.
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cristiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cristiano has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cristiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristiano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristiano.
