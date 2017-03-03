See All Pediatricians in Vestavia Hills, AL
Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD

Pediatrics
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. 

Dr. Crum works at Children's Of Alabama - Vestavia Pediatrics in Vestavia Hills, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vestavia Pediatrics
    1936 Old Orchard Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 978-3200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Cough
Ear Ache
Fever
Cough
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crum?

    Mar 03, 2017
    Dr Crum was very kind, thoughtful, and careful to communicate with me about my child's health. I have only been to visit her once with my son, as we're relatively new to the area. Nevertheless, I was very impressed by the care she provided and we will be sticking with her while in Birmingham!
    Birmingham, AL — Mar 03, 2017
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265608558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Crum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crum works at Children's Of Alabama - Vestavia Pediatrics in Vestavia Hills, AL. View the full address on Dr. Crum’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

