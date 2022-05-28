Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Cuevas works at Mso of Florida Inc in Orlando, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.