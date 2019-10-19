Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham, DO
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham, DO
Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham, DO is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
Gallahue Mental Health6950 Hillsdale Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-7740
Community Hospital North7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Compassionate, truly empathetic doctor. Best psychiatrist I’ve ever dealt with, and the only one who has been able to help me, and save my life.
About Dr. Elizabeth Cunningham, DO
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700080561
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
