Dr. Elizabeth Curtis, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Curtis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations
Elizabeth T Curtis MD867 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 682-0955
Healthy Heart Cardiovascular Associates LLC37 1/2 Forrester St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 465-7667
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Had seen Dr Curtis but went to a different Rheumo for a second opinion. It was then I realized what an amazing doctor Dr Curtis truly is. She takes the time to listen & then explains your diagnosis. I'm very thankful to have her as my doctor.
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
