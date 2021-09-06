Dr. Dale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Dale works at
Dr. Dale's Office Locations
Sigmund R Sugarman MD222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8881Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Been working with Dr. Dale for a little over two years, she truly met her calling!! An affectionate, warm, caring doctor who does great work.... Her staff are like friends and truly want to see you heal! Even through I've made some not so good decisions she still stood behind me, making me realize it's all about choices!! I can go on and on about Dr. Dale and her amazing staff, you need a great Plastic or Burn surgeon and a compassionate staff, make a choice and CHOOSE UC HEALTH AND DR DALE!!??
About Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1679752489
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dale accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dale works at
Dr. Dale has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dale.
