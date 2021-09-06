See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (19)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Dale works at University Surgical Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Dale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sigmund R Sugarman MD
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8881
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Third-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2021
    Been working with Dr. Dale for a little over two years, she truly met her calling!! An affectionate, warm, caring doctor who does great work.... Her staff are like friends and truly want to see you heal! Even through I've made some not so good decisions she still stood behind me, making me realize it's all about choices!! I can go on and on about Dr. Dale and her amazing staff, you need a great Plastic or Burn surgeon and a compassionate staff, make a choice and CHOOSE UC HEALTH AND DR DALE!!??
    Amy Harrison — Sep 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dale to family and friends

    Dr. Dale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Dale, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dale accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dale works at University Surgical Group in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dale’s profile.

    Dr. Dale has seen patients for Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

