Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Damstetter, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Rush South Loop1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700Monday7:00am - 1:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Boston University Dermatology725 Albany St # 8B, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-7420
Chicago - Sheridan Road Office2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 508, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 525-5550
Reserve Dermatology & Aesthetics2350 Ravine Way Ste 400, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 400-2542Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Damstetter is a great doctor, top notch, we recommend her to everyone.
- 13 years of experience
- Northwestern University Feinberg - School of Medicine
- Boston University Medical Center
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- University of Iowa
