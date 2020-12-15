See All Pediatricians in Englewood, OH
Dr. Elizabeth Darkwa, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Darkwa, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Darkwa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Englewood, OH. 

Dr. Darkwa works at Pediatric Associates Of Dayton in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Darkwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Dayton Inc.
    9000 N Main St Ste 332, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 832-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 15, 2020
    I’m a first time mom and Dr. Darkwa does a great job of providing me with information in an easy to understand way. She takes the time to address all my concerns, no matter how minor. I feel so much better every time I leave her office. Plus, my son likes her too!
    Sydney — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Darkwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265655856
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Darkwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darkwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darkwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darkwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Darkwa works at Pediatric Associates Of Dayton in Englewood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Darkwa’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Darkwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darkwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darkwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darkwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

