Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine.
Bloomington Office9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Directions (952) 888-5800Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Minnesota Medical Assistance
- PreferredOne
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- Ucare
- United Health Plan
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
Technician Jennifer was the most professional and pleasant person I’ve been around in the last five years. Fantastic talent. Dr. Davis was professional, caring, and explained everything I needed to know about my potential procedure.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134114259
- Johns Hopkins|Lindstrom Samuelson & Hardten|Mass Eye & Ear Infirmary
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.