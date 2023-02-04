See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine.

Dr. Davis works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD
Dr. Yun-Sen Chu, MD
4.8 (665)
View Profile

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bloomington Office
    9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 888-5800
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Corneal Erosion
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Corneal Erosion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iris Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pseudophakia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Minnesota Medical Assistance
    • PreferredOne
    • SelectCare
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • United Health Plan
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?

    Feb 04, 2023
    Technician Jennifer was the most professional and pleasant person I’ve been around in the last five years. Fantastic talent. Dr. Davis was professional, caring, and explained everything I needed to know about my potential procedure.
    Jason Fleming — Feb 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davis to family and friends

    Dr. Davis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134114259
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins|Lindstrom Samuelson &amp; Hardten|Mass Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.