Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates1 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 100, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (954) 329-2968
Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates60 S Medical Ct, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (954) 317-9424
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I totally trust Dr. Davis, she is so honest, I feel so comfortable with her. She is awesome!
About Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1184049827
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Bethany College
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
