Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates
    1 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 100, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 329-2968
    Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates
    60 S Medical Ct, Marion, NC 28752 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 317-9424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 13, 2021
    I totally trust Dr. Davis, she is so honest, I feel so comfortable with her. She is awesome!
    Penny J Griffin — Jul 13, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1184049827
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South
    • NA
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    • Bethany College
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
