Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Appalachian Foot And Ankle Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.