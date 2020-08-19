See All Dermatologists in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University.

Dr. Dawson works at Dermatology Assocs Southwest WA in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Southwest Washington
    Dermatology Associates of Southwest Washington
8614 E Mill Plain Blvd Ste 400, Vancouver, WA 98664
(360) 254-5267

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Dawson was quite good. I found her to be very thorough and professional. She focused on what looked concerning and explained to me the ones not to be concerned about. When the exam and treatment was finished she encouraged me to purchase a floppy wide brim hat and invest in sunscreen. All good suggestions and understandable. I'm a fan! BTW, her staff called me to inquire if a recent cancellation would be a better time for me? Much appreciated and helpful.
    JJ — Aug 19, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760676910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawson works at Dermatology Assocs Southwest WA in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dawson’s profile.

    Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.

