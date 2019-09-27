Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dimitri, DO is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York.



Dr. Dimitri works at Dimitri Dermatology in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.