Dr. Elizabeth Dimitri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dimitri, DO is a Dermatologist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York.
Dr. Dimitri works at
Locations
Slidell300 Gateway Dr, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-4575
Southern Louisiana Medical Group LLC2104 Gause Blvd W Ste A, Slidell, LA 70460 Directions (985) 643-4575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went into the office today and saw Sara she made me feel so at easy with my skin condition. I can not wait to go back!!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Dimitri, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1285700732
Education & Certifications
- Gulf South Med and Surgical Institute
- Osteopathic
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--New York
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimitri accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimitri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimitri works at
Dr. Dimitri has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimitri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dimitri speaks Russian and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimitri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimitri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimitri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimitri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.