Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Dolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dolan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Dolan works at
Locations
White Rock Dermatology10611 Garland Rd Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 324-2881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank God for Dr. Dolan, 20+ year patient, loved and so trusted!
About Dr. Elizabeth Dolan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881632602
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.