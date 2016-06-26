Dr. Elizabeth Dovec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dovec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Dovec, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dovec, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Dovec works at
Locations
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dovec is the most friendly and well educated Doctor I have ever met. I loved being in her care and she proves second to none in her ability to assess, motivate, and heal. It's a privilege being in her care
About Dr. Elizabeth Dovec, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962706606
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Dr. Dovec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dovec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dovec works at
Dr. Dovec has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dovec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dovec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dovec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.